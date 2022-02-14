Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors are set to present their first witnesses in the federal hate crimes trial of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Testimony in the case is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning. The second trial in the young Black man’s killing opened Monday, with a federal prosecutor telling the jury that Arbery was chased and shot in February 2020 because of his skin color. Defense attorneys say father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, made wrong assumptions about Arbery, but weren’t motivated by race.