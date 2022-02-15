Mexico scientist pleads guilty to spying for Russia in Miami

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A prominent Mexican scientist who led a double life with two families on separate continents has pleaded guilty to a charge of being co-opted by Russian agents into surveilling a U.S. government informant residing in Miami. Hector Cabrera Fuentes was arrested in 2020 at Miami International Airport as he and his Mexican wife were looking to return to their home in Mexico City. His other wife is Russian. A day before the arrest, the couple were seen snapping a photo of the U.S. informant’s car at an apartment complex in Miami. Cabrera is charged with acting on behalf of a foreign government without notifying U.S. officials.