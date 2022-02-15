Skip to Content
New Zealand’s Ardern to give Harvard commencement speech

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been chosen to give the keynote speech at Harvard University’s spring commencement. Ardern is scheduled to address graduates at a May 26 ceremony. Harvard President Larry Bacow called Ardern “one of the most respected leaders on the world stage.” The 41-year-old Ardern became New Zealand’s youngest prime minister in more than 150 years when she was elected in 2017. She went on to win a second term in a landslide election in 2020. She has drawn recognition for her work to fight climate change, promote gender equity and contain the coronavirus.

