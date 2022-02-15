NY Rep. Rice won’t seek reelection, 30th House Dem to retire

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Kathleen Rice says she will not seek reelection this fall. The New Yorker’s decision makes her the 30th Democrat to announce they’re leaving the House before November elections when Republicans are making a strong push to win the majority. So far 13 GOP House members have said they are leaving the chamber. Rice revealed her plans on her 57th birthday. She didn’t specify why she was leaving. But her two-paragraph statement says lawmakers “must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve.” Rice has represented the Long Island district for four terms.