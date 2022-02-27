Bottega Veneta gets a Milan reboot, DSquared2 spreads love

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week has closed five off-kilter days of runway shows for next season, marked both by a sense of relief that strict pandemic rules were easing but with growing distress over the war in Ukraine. DSquared2 designer Dan Caten acknowledged the “sad” moment, saying “that is why we are trying to bring some love and some peace and harmony.” A lone protester stood poignantly outside of shows on Sunday vying for attention, with a sign “Putin, Stop bombing Ukraine,’’ with one yellow and one blue balloon, for the country’s flag. The final day of womenswear previews for next spring and summer were held as thousands gathered in the center of Milan to demand peace