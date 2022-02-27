New York orders Russia sanctions, invites Ukrainian refugees

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed an executive order forbidding her state from doing business with Russia, including cancelling its investments there. The governor’s executive order was signed Sunday. It says the state “will not permit its own investment activity, whether directly or indirectly, to aid Russia as it commits these human rights violations and atrocities.” Hochul also said New York will welcome Ukrainian refugees in response to Russia’s invasion. She noted at a press conference in Albany that her state is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S.