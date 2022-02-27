Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Putin escalates tensions

By The Associated Press

Tensions over Ukraine have escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert. The U.S. and some European countries pledged to dramatically up their deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, including more Stinger missiles and fighter jets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, meanwhile, announced plans for a meeting Monday with a Russian delegation at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border. Russia’s military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and troops moving closer to the capital, Kyiv.