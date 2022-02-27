S. Korea rescinds ‘anti-epidemic pass’ to free up resources
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter any indoor space starting Tuesday. The decision removes a key preventive measure during a fast-developing omicron surge that’s elevating hospitalizations and deaths. The Health Ministry’s announcement on Monday came as the country set another one-day record in COVID-19 deaths with 114. Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official, said rescinding the so-called “anti-epidemic pass” would free more health workers to monitor nearly 800,000 virus patients with mild or moderate symptoms who have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.
