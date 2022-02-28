UN: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week. UNHCR head Filippo Grandi gave the latest update in a tweet on Monday. A spokesperson for the Geneva-based agency said 281,000 people entered Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia. The rest were scattered in unidentified other countries.