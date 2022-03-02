Skip to Content
Tainted water ‘shatters’ Native Hawaiians’ trust in military

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
HONOLULU (AP) — Native Hawaiians revere water in all its forms as the embodiment of a Hawaiian god. Water is so valuable that to have it in abundance means prosperity. So when the U.S. Navy confirmed petroleum from a tank facility had leaked into Pearl Harbor’s tap water, many Native Hawaiians were not just concerned, they were hurt and offended. They say the water crisis has intensified a distrust of the U.S. military. The Navy is addressing the water problem, and Navy officials say they will “work tirelessly” to restore community trust.

