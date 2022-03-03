Germany urges UN rights office to publish Uyghur report

GENEVA (AP) — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called Thursday for the U.N. human rights office to release a report it has compiled on the situation of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China. In a video speech to the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Baerbock said the global body needs “more more transparency.” She urged U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet to “publish your report on the detention of members of the Muslim Uyghur community. She also called on Beijing to allow investigators ”unfettered access” to China’s western Xinjiang province. Diplomats in Geneva have said the report on Xinjian in has been ready — or very close to it — for months. Bachelet’s office has acknowledged delays in the release.