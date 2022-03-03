Hundreds of Africans cross into Spain’s Melilla for 2nd day

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of people have tried for a second day to climb over the fences that separate a Spanish city in North Africa from Morocco. The Spanish government’s delegation in Melilla said Thursday 1,200 migrants attempted to scale the 6-meter (20-foot) barrier that perimeters the city and 380 succeeded. Spanish security forces activated an “anti-intrusion” mechanism to confront what the government’s delegation described as “extreme violence” by trespassers who “threw stones, used hooks and sticks” at border agents. People fleeing poverty or violence sometimes use group incursion attempts to reach Melilla and the other Spanish territory on the North Africa coast, Ceuta, as a springboard to continental Europe.