ICC prosecutor launches Ukraine war crimes investigation

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor has launched an investigation that could target senior officials believed responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide amid a rising civilian death toll and widespread destruction of property during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced the probe late Wednesday night after dozens of the court’s member states asked him to take action. Khan said work to collect evidence had begun after informing the court’s judges of his decision to open an investigation that covers all sides in the conflict.