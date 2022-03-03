Olivia Rodrigo praises female artists in Billboard speech

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo praised prior female songwriters and music artists for giving her strength while accepting Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year honor. The former teen actor turned pop star was awarded during the event Wednesday night at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. She spoke about being lucky for her career and thanked Sheryl Crow, who presented her with the honor. Bonnie Raitt, who was honored with the Icon Award, used the Women in Music stage to address the crisis in Ukraine. H.E.R, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Phoebe Bridgers, Karol G and Summer Walker were some of the other music artists who were recognized at the event, hosted by Ciara.