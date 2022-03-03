Philadelphia jury to get case in deadly 2015 Amtrak crash

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge will let a jury weigh criminal charges against an Amtrak engineer charged in a deadly 2015 derailment. However, Judge Barbara McDermott expressed skepticism that the trial evidence this past week supports the charges. The on-again, off-again case against engineer Brandon Bostian could go to a jury Thursday afternoon. The charges include causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment. Eight people died and more than 200 people were injured when the train rounded a curve at more than twice the speed limit and derailed. Federal investigators concluded that Bostian lost track of where he was on a curve.