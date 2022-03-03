Pope to visit Congo, South Sudan in July trip

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis is planning to visit Congo and South Sudan in July. Francis is scheduled to visit Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, and the city of Goma on July 2-5. He plans to stay in Juba, South Sudan, from July 5 to July 7. The trip will be one Francis’ longest in years and his third to sub-Saharan Africa. He visited Kenya, Uganda and the Central African Republic in 2015 and Mozambique, Mauritius and Madagascar in 2019. The Vatican announced the July trip on Thursday. Francis also visited Egypt in 2017.