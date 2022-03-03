Quake rattles southern Mexico, causing fright, no known harm

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An earthquake has struck southeast Mexico, sending people fleeing into the streets. The U.S. Geological Survey has given a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 and says the epicenter was about 7 miles west-northwest of the town of Nopalapan at a depth of 69 miles. It hit at 8:40 a.m. local time Thursday. The quake triggered seismic alarms 235 miles away in Mexico City, but it was not felt in the capital. There are no immediate reports of damage.