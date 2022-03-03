Tennessee sets 3 more inmate executions, plans 5 in 2022

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has set three new execution dates for inmates in 2022, driving the total number of executions planned this year to five. The state temporarily halted executions during the pandemic but is currently planning one execution every other month beginning in April. The new dates set last week include an Aug. 18 execution date for Byron Black, a Dec. 8 execution date for Donald Middlebrooks, and an Oct. 6 execution date for Gary Sutton. During the pandemic pause on executions, two inmates were removed from death row. A judge found one to be intellectually disabled. A judge found the other’s trial was tainted by racism during jury selection.