Budget carrier FlyDubai takes off with $229M profit for 2021

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — FlyDubai has reported a $229 million profit last year. That comes as the state-owned budget carrier saw its business rebound from the coronavirus pandemic and as regulators allowed it to again fly the Boeing 737 Max. FlyDubai nearly doubled its revenue in 2021 to over $1.4 billion. That’s compared to just $773 million the year before in the thick of pandemic restrictions and after two crashes saw the 737 Max grounded. In 2020, the airline saw a loss of $194 million. The sister airline to long-haul carrier Emirates also carried 5.6 million passengers, up from 3.2 million in 2020. It announced its results Monday.