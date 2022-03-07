Israel says it downed 2 Iranian drones in other countries

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it used sophisticated F-35 stealth fighters to shoot down two Iranian drones in third countries a year ago. It provided details for the first time on Monday about the incidents, which had been under military censorship. A military official who briefed reporters on the events last March declined to say where the drones were intercepted or whether those countries gave permission for the use of their airspace. The military says the drones were intercepted “in regional airspace in coordination with neighboring countries before they could enter Israeli skies.” Israel views Iran as its greatest threat and regularly carries out strikes against suspected Iranian military targets in neighboring Syria.