EU pledges to fight Russia’s “information war” in Europe

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials are defending the 27-nation bloc’s decision to ban Russian state-controlled media outlets from broadcasting in the region as decisive steps to check a Kremlin-led “information war.” The EU has decided to suspend the broadcasting activities of Sputnik and RT/Russia Today in the bloc until Russia ends its war in Ukraine and stop disinformation campaigns in member states. The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said Tuesday he will soon propose a new mechanism that will allow the EU to sanction disinformation actors.