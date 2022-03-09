Florida House set to pass election police bill backed by gov

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are set to pass a voting law package that would create a police force dedicated to pursuing election crimes, a priority of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The GOP-controlled House is scheduled to vote on the measure later Wednesday. The proposal has already passed the Senate. DeSantis is a potential 2024 presidential candidate. He called for an election police unit in a speech last year where he referenced unspecified cases of fraud. Voter fraud is rare and generally detected. There is also widespread consensus among election officials and experts that there was no fraud that could have impacted results in the last presidential election.