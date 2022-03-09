Highlights of Congress’ $1.5 trillion spending bill

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders are racing to pass a mammoth $1.5 trillion legislative package that would fund the government for the rest of the year. The legislation includes $730 billion for domestic programs, which is the largest increase in four years and $782 billion in defense funding. It also includes emergency funding for Ukraine and European allies. The bill had included billions for the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that money was stripped out Wednesday afternoon. House Democrats balked at cutting previously approved pandemic assistance to their states.