March 30 settlement hearing set in Florida condo collapse

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

A March 30 hearing has been set on a proposed $83 million lawsuit settlement for people who lost property and belongings in the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said Wednesday that he would consider any objections to the proposal before deciding whether to give it final approval in the Champlain Towers South case. A preliminary order by the judge says that each unit owner will be paid a share based on their ownership portion of a condominium and for personal items that were lost. Objections must be filed by March 23.