’60 Minutes’ tops in TV for third straight week

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The venerable CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” has a three-week winning streak as television’s most-watched show. That’s not bad for the old guys — “60 Minutes” has been on the air since 1968. The show had reports on the war in Ukraine, voting rights, Pete Buttigieg and the television comedy “Ted Lasso” this week. “60 Minutes” was television’s top show for an entire season back in 1979-80, and repeated the feat four times. “60 Minutes” has done well the past week even without the benefit of an NFL football game leading right into it, which sometimes inflates the show’s ratings in the fall.