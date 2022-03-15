Ex-hedge fund CEO aims to be hometown boy in key Senate race

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — As CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, David McCormick wore suits, lived on Connecticut’s ritzy Gold Coast and talked up bipartisanship. Now, as a leading Republican running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, McCormick is spinning the narrative of a hometown boy-done-good and hewing to the politics of Trumpism. But McCormick is facing skepticism and attack ads. Still, money is a strong suit for McCormick. Virtually unknown to voters before declaring his candidacy just weeks ago, McCormick topped a recent Fox News poll of Pennsylvania GOP primary voters, though many are still undecided.