Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:22 PM

Guatemala congress shelves abortion law passed previous week

KTVZ

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Congress has voted to shelve a controversial law stiffening penalties for abortion, prohibiting same-sex marriage and banning discussion of sexual diversity in schools. The body acted Tuesday, just a week after it passed the legislation by a wide margin. The reversal came after President Alejandro Giammattei threatened a veto because elements of the legislation were considered unconstitutional and in violation of international treaties that Guatemala has signed. Lawmakers again voted by a wide margin, this time to indefinitely archive the “Protection of Life and Family” law. Lawmakers had passed the measure on International Women’s Day, drawing howls of criticism.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content