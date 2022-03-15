Judge allows case against Maduro co-defendant to go forward

By CLAUDIA TORRENS and JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York will allow to move forward a high profile case against a former Venezuelan army general accused of working alongside President Nicolás Maduro and top military officials to “flood” the U.S. with cocaine. In rejecting Cliver Alcalá’s motion to dismiss 2-year-old criminal charges, Judge Alvin Hellerstein said the U.S. is free to indict whoever they deem has violated U.S. laws even when their alleged conduct was carried out in fulfillment of their official duties. The ruling means Alcalá must face trial for his alleged crimes, which include providing security for the free movement inside Venezuela of leftist Colombian rebels, deactivating military radars and returning seized drug shipments to insurgents.