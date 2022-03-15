Russia steps up assaults as Ukraine appeals for more help

By ANDREA ROSA

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has stepped up its bombardment of the Ukrainian capital and launched new assaults on the port city of Mariupol, making bloody advances on the ground as Ukraine’s leader called Russia’s latest diplomatic demands “more realistic.” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to make a direct appeal for more help in a rare speech by a foreign leader to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. He was more optimistic about talks that were continuing on Wednesday but still said “patience is needed.” The developments in the fighting and the diplomatic front come as the number of people fleeing Ukraine amid Europe’s heaviest fighting since World War II eclipsed 3 million.