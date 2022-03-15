Sarah Burton brings house of Alexander McQueen to New York

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sarah Burton brought the house of Alexander McQueen to New York City for the first time in 23 years. The successor to Lee Alexander McQueen staged a runway show Tuesday night amid huge piles of wood chips arranged in a barren Brooklyn warehouse. Mycelium, the buzzy mushroom alternative to leather, was on Burton’s mind as a theme, and sewn or woven into some of her autumn-winter looks. But none of it was used to make the clothes. Burton told journalists after the show that she’s still experimenting with sustainable mushroom leather, sticking to the real thing for now.