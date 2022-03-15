Seoul: North Korean launch apparently ends in failure

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile but the launch apparently ended in a failure. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made from the North’s capital region around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. It says South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing details of what likely was a failure. The U.S. and South Korean militaries said last week that North Korea two most recent launches were of an intercontinental ballistic missile system. There have been suspicions that North Korea could fire an ICBM soon.