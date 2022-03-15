Special US House election will fill term of Trump ally Nunes

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A special election is being held in California’s farm belt to complete the term of former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, who resigned to join Donald Trump’s media company. The April 5 contest in the Republican-leaning 22nd District is being largely overlooked as national Republicans and Democrats focus on November elections that will determine control of Congress in 2023. The winner will serve until January, and the seat vanishes next year because of changes to district boundaries due to the census. A June runoff could mean a candidate might appear on the ballot twice — once for Nunes’ seat and again for a term in a new district.