A look at the military assistance the US is giving Ukraine

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has laid out a wide range of weapons and equipment that America will provide to help Ukraine beat back the Russian invasion. The new $800 million aid package centers on weapons that the Ukrainian military has already been using effectively against the Russians. And it includes air defense systems urgently needed to defend cities from the overwhelming barrage of missiles being launched by Russian forces. A key element of that was Biden’s vow to help Ukraine get long-range air defense systems that aren’t made in America — a likely reference to the Russian-made S-300s or similar surface-to-air missile systems which other NATO nations in Eastern Europe have.