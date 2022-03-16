Berlin train station turns into refugee town for Ukrainians

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The Ukraine war has turned the basement of Berlin’s glass-and-steel main train station into a sprawling refugee town where a small army of volunteers in yellow and orange vests offer everything from shampoo to cell phone chargers to exhausted refugees. The German capital has become the number one gateway for tens of thousands of refugees heading west, with around 7,500 arriving at the train station daily. Because city officials were initially slow to react to the massive influx, thousands of volunteers have stepped in to help cater to the refugees’ every need upon their arrival in Germany.