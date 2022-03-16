George Lopez writing ‘fantastical’ middle-grade book series

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-comedian George Lopez is launching a new series — of books. Lopez has a four-book deal with Viking Children’s Books for the “Chupacarter” series. The publisher says they will be fantastical middle-grade books that combine humor, memories of Lopez’s childhood and what they call “Latinx mythology.” Lopez is co-writing the series with Ryan Calejo. Santy Gutiérrez is providing illustrations. The 60-year-old Lopez is known for his sitcom that ran on ABC from 2002 to 2007 and for his comedy albums and standup specials. Those include the Netflix release “We’ll Do It for Half.” His memoir “Why You Crying?” came out in 2005.