How to cushion the financial hit from sky-high gas prices

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Any motorist who has filled up lately could be forgiven for wincing in disbelief. Fueled largely by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices worldwide have skyrocketed. In the U.S., they’ve reached record highs above $4.30 a gallon. That’s 50%, or $1.43 per gallon, more than they were a year ago. But there are steps you can take to make an old car, truck or SUV perform better, go farther and perhaps save money on fuel. Keeping tires properly inflated, making sure fluids and filters are changed, coasting up to stop lights and shutting off the engine if it’s idling for more than a minute are among the actions you can take.