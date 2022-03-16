Joplin officer wounded in shooting is released from hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed two other officers has been released from the hospital. The Joplin Police Department says 53-year-old officer Rick Hirshey was released Wednesday from Freeman Health System in Joplin. Hirshey was wounded March 8 when he was shot through the windshield of his patrol car by 40-year-old Anthony Felix. Video on KOAM-TV shows hospital personnel lining the hallways and applauding as Hirshey left the hospital. Felix was shot and killed by another officer after Hirshey was wounded. Felix fatally shot Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed. Cooper was laid to rest Tuesday and Reed’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.