Leaders return safely to EU after visit to Kyiv amid attacks

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia have returned safely back to Poland after a visit to the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The visit was meant to show support for Ukraine as it faces heavy bombardment. The leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday to send the message that Ukraine is not alone and that they support the nation’s aspirations to one day join the European Union. They went ahead with the hours-long train trip despite worries within the European Union about the security risks of traveling within a war zone. A Polish government spokesman said Wednesday morning that they had returned safely to Poland.