Oz vows to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected senator

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mehmet Oz says he’ll renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he’s elected to the U.S. Senate. He’s warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania’s heated Republican primary race. Oz is the celebrity heart surgeon best known as daytime TV’s host of “The Dr. Oz Show.” He made the statement Wednesday. Oz had previously said he’d keep dual citizenship if elected so he has power to make health care decisions in Turkey for his Alzheimer’s-stricken mother. But now he says it has become a distraction in his Senate campaign. Senate historians have been unable to find a senator who maintained dual citizenship.