Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:05 AM

Prosecutors in Maxwell case say juror made ‘honest mistake’

KTVZ

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial made an “honest mistake” when he failed to disclose his own history as a victim of abuse and the error didn’t prevent her from receiving a fair trial, prosecutors said in a court filing. U.S. federal prosecutors made the argument in a document filed late Tuesday opposing Maxwell’s motion for a new trial. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse multiple teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.   

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content