Saharan dust storm covers Spain, reaches France and Portugal

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert has made it hard to breathe in large parts of Spain for a second straight day. The dust was also flung into neighboring France and Portugal on Wednesday. The area of the country rated by Spain’s national air quality index as “extremely unfavorable” expanded from the start of the dust event on Tuesday to include most of the nation’s southern and central regions. Authorities recommended for people to wear face masks and avoid outdoor exercise.