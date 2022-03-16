UN human rights council asked to act against Myanmar army

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The main opposition organization in military-ruled Myanmar has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to act strongly to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation, saying that the international community should put sanctions and other pressures on the country’s generals. The council, meeting in Geneva, received a similar appeal from Thomas Andrews, the U.N. special envoy on human rights in Myanmar, who asked that action be taken to protect the people of Myanmar as has been done for Ukraine. A report by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said evidence suggests Myanmar’s military rulers bear responsibility for abuses constituting crimes against humanity and war crimes.