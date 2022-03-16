UN seeks $4.27 billion in appeal for war-ravaged Yemen

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — A United Nations appeal for Yemen is aiming at raising $4.27 billion to alleviate what it describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 161,000 people likely to experience famine there in 2022. The virtual pledging conference Wednesday is co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address donors on the dire needs of the Arab world’s poorest country. The conference comes as world attention is gripped by the war in Ukraine, which has overshadowed other humanitarian crisis across the world since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24 — raising concerns that that Yemen’s plight may be forgotten.