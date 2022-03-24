Oscars to celebrate ‘Godfather,’ ‘Bond’ anniversaries

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Bond didn’t get an Oscar nomination this year, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be part of the ceremony. It’s the 60th anniversary of the first 007 movie, after all, and the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather.” Those landmarks will be celebrated Sunday at the 94th Oscars. Producer Will Packer said Thursday that the theme is: Movie lovers unite. Packer was joined by hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, director Glenn Weiss, co-producer Shayla Cowan, Oscars production designer David Korins and musical director Adam Blackstone to preview the ceremony, which is just days away.