Female ministers urge Taliban to rethink decision on girls

BERLIN (AP) — Female foreign ministers from 16 countries around the world say they’re “deeply disappointed” that Afghan girls are being denied access to secondary schools and called on the Taliban to reverse their decision. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers this week unexpectedly decided against reopening schools to girls beyond the sixth grade, reneging on a promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. The foreign ministers’ statement said access to education is a human right to which every girl and woman as entitled, and “no country can afford to not take advantage of the potential and talent of its entire people.”