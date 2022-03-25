‘Girl from the North Country’ sets Broadway return dates

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Girl from the North Country,” the Depression-era drama set to the songs of Bob Dylan, will reopen on Broadway this spring, a little more than three months after going on hiatus because of coronavirus concerns. The musical will return to the Belasco Theatre for 50 performances only, beginning April 29 until June 11. The show originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020, but closed just a week later due to New York’s COVID restrictions. The production reopened on Broadway on Oct. 13, 2021, and closed on Jan. 23, 2022, as the omicron variant reached New York City and sent COVID-19 cases climbing.