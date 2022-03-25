Haddish book, ‘I Curse You With Joy,’ comes out in November

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany Haddish’s next book will be in part a story of laughing through the tears. Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced on Friday that Haddish’s essay collection “I Curse You With Joy” is scheduled for Nov. 29. “‘I Curse You With Joy’ includes stories of how Haddish uses comedy to metabolize pain and turn it into art, according to the publisher. Haddish’s first book of essays, “The Last Black Unicorn,” was a bestseller published in 2017. She has a picture book, “Layla, the Last Black Unicorn,” scheduled for May. Haddish says in a statement that she wants people to know that “even through the hurt you can spread joy.”