Pennsylvania care home workers accused of abusing residents

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

Federal prosecutors say two men who worked in direct care at a western Pennsylvania residential facility inflicted what a grand jury alleges was “violent, demeaning and humiliating” abuse on people with severe physical and mental disabilities. Federal hate crimes charges were announced Friday against 28-year-old Zachary Lee Dinell and 31-year-old Tyler Smith. They’ve both been fired from McGuire Memorial in New Brighton, Pennsylvania. The grand jury says they abused people who aren’t able to speak to report their injuries and lack the capacity to defend themselves. The men don’t have lawyers listed in court records, and messages were left for lawyers who previously represented them in state court.