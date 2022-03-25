Slovaks condemn WWII Jews deportation to Nazi death camps

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Parliament has condemned the mass deportation of Jews from the country to Nazi death camps during World War II. Marking the first transport to Auschwitz on March 25, 1942, lawmakers also asked for the forgiveness of all those who survived and the relatives and descendants of the victims. Slovakia was a Nazi puppet state during World War II. It sent over 70,000 of its Jewish citizens to Nazi concentration camps, where most of them perished. Friday’s move came after the Slovak government apologized in September for the World War II legislation that stripped Jews of their human and civil rights.