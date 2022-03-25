Togo executive to lead UN labor agency, 1st African in post

GENEVA (AP) — The governing body of the U.N.’s labor agency has picked a Togo executive to be the agency’s new leader and the first director-general from Africa. The group of government, worker and government representatives voted on Friday to make Gilbert Houngbo the next chief of the International Labor Organization. Houngbo currently is president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development. He was chosen from among five candidates to replace outgoing Director-General Guy Ryder, who is completing his second five-year term. Houngbo is set to take up the top job at the Geneva-based organization on Oct. 1.